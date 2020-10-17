Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award at next month's E! People's Choice Awards ceremony.

Jen Neal -- general manager of E! News, live events and lifestyle digital -- announced the distinction in a statement Friday.

"Tracee Ellis Ross' style is transcendent," Neal said. "Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award."

"Well isn't this a bright spot in an otherwise kooky year! How incredible to be named the #PCAs Fashion Icon of 2020 Now THIS is gonna be fun!! What oh what am I going to wear...." Ross tweeted in response to the news.

The E! People's Choice Awards is to be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 15.

The fan-voted prizes celebrate the year's best in TV, film and music.

