Rhonda Fleming, the film star known as the "Queen of Technicolor," has died at age 97.

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rhonda Fleming, the film star known as the "Queen of Technicolor," has died, her representative said. She was 97.

Fleming's secretary, Carla Sapon, announced the actress' Wednesday death on Friday.

The Hollywood native's screen credits include Out of the Past, Spellbound, The Spiral Staircase, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Cry Danger, Inferno and Slightly Scarlet.

She was also a philanthropist and supported organizations that fought cancer, homelessness and child abuse.

Fleming was married six times and had one son, actor Kent Lane, from her marriage to physician Thomas Lane, whom she divorced in 1942.

Her most recent spouse was Darol Carlson, who died in 2017.