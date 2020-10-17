Oct. 17 (UPI) -- American Pie, American Beauty and American Woman alum Mena Suvari has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

"The greatest, most precious gift has come our way," the 41-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"Through all the trauma, through all the struggle, through all the doubt, our little angel has chosen us. I will never have enough words to describe my love for this beautiful soul coming into our lives, but I wont ever stop trying to give him the best life possible. You're all I've ever wanted and the most important thing that will ever matter.We love you, #BabyHope. We welcome, honor, and cherish you."

She also shared an outdoor photo of her standing with her eyes closed and cradling her baby bump.

Suvari married Michael Hope in 2018.