Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, 39, was arrested in Eugene, Ore., Friday on charges he strangled a 27-year-old woman. Photo courtesy of Lane County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Zachery Ty Bryan, an actor best known for playing Brad Taylor on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," was arrested in Oregon Friday on charges of strangulation and assault of a woman.

As of Saturday afternoon, Bryan was listed on the Lane County Jail's inmate custody roster on charges of strangulation, assault and interfering with making a police report.

The strangulation charge is a felony; the other two charges are misdemeanors.

According to information sent to UPI by the Eugene Police Department, on Friday night at 10:24 p.m. officers responded to reports of a physical dispute at an apartment complex and found 39-year-old Bryan outside one of the units.

A 27-year-old woman, who police said had been in a relationship with the actor, was waiting for police at a neighbor's home in the apartment complex where she lived.

Bryan is accused of assaulting the woman, impeding her breathing and taking her phone from her when she tried to call 911.

According to police, the victim declined medical treatment. Her name has not been released.

Bryan was booked into the Lane County Jail at 1:101 a.m.

According to IMDB, Bryan's most recent acting credit was the 2009 film Thor: Hammer of the Gods. He is listed as a producer on several projects from the last decade, most recently the documentary Finding 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World, which is in post-production.

Earlier this month Bryan announced his separation from Carly Matros, whom he married in 2007. They have four children.