Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Fetty Wap announced on Instagram that he is mourning the death of his brother.

Twyshon Depew, 26, was shot and killed in New Jersey on Thursday night, the South Passaic Daily Voice reported.

The New York Post said Depew was the younger brother of Fetty Wap, the 29-year-old artist whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II.

"I love you lil bro my twin," Fetty Wap wrote in Friday's Instagram post.

"R.I.P ... I failed you bro I'm sorry ... I keep calling ya phone and you won't pick tf up and that [expletive] never ring 3 times now it's straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf."