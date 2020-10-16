Oct. 16 (UPI) -- John Legend paid homage to his wife Chrissy Teigen on Instagram after the couple suffered from a pregnancy loss.
The singer, on Thursday, posted a video of himself performing "Never Break" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards which he dedicated to Teigen.
Teigen announced in September that the pair suffered from a pregnancy loss after she was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding. Legend and Teigen were expecting their third child together, a boy.
"We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt this inherent fragility," Legend said.
"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other's hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we've faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break," he continued.
Legend then thanked everyone who has shown them support following their loss and how they have heard from other families who went through a similar experience, stating that it was comforting knowing that they are not alone.
"I'm sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she's ready. But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families," Legend concluded.
Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career
John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married
in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen and Legend arrive for the Declare Yourself "Rebirth of Citizenship" Inauguration Kick-off Event
in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2009. Photo by Arianne Teeple/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the EA Sports Madden NFL 12 Pigskin Pro-AM in New York City on July 27, 2011. Teigen and Legend got engaged
later that year after dating for four years. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen poses on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2013. A couple months later, Teigen shared a photo gushing about her wedding
with John Legend. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
"Sports Illustrated" cover models
, left to right, Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal arrive on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House in New York City on February 18, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. The next month, Teigen shut down
fat-shaming bullies on Twitter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen waves to fans when DKNY celebrates the launch of the new DKNY MYNY fragrance in New York City on August 19, 2014. Later that month, Teigen threw the first pitch
at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Later that year, "Lip Sync Battle" premiered
with Teigen as host. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Teigen
arrives on the red carpet at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration at Marquee in New York City on February 10, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Later that year, the couple donated to Planned Parenthood
in the wake of a shooting in Colorado that took place in the vicinity of the organization. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) adjusts Teigen's dress on the red carpet
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. Her cookbook
, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," hit shelves a few days before. Their first child
, a daughter, Luna, arrived in April of that year. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. A few months later, Teigen shared photos
from her family's vacation to Bali. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Afterwards, she and Legend attempted to play
the game "Toilet Trouble." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. A few days earlier, Teigen said that Asian models are underrepresented
in fashion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017. A few days later, Teigen spoke out about her struggle with postpartum depression
in an effort to normalize the condition. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet
at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) watches Teigen arrive on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z in New York City on January 27, 2018. In May, the couple welcomed
their second child, a son named Miles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend speak onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The week prior, Teigen celebrated her husband's EGOT status
with his Creative Arts Emmy win. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend kisses Teigen as they arrive for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12, 2018. Legend honored his wife
with an emotional speech about her at the awards. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Zach Galifianakis, Teigen and Legend attend the premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" in Los Angeles on September 16, 2019. The month before, Legend and Teigen were confirmed to guest star as themselves
on "The Simpsons." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Teigen mourned the loss
of Kobe Bryant on Twitter that night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. Later that year, Teigen donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund
in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
