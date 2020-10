Singer and songwriter John Mayer arrives for the 57th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. He turns 43 on October 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim Robbins attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 9, 2018. The actor turns 62 on October 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Suzanne Somers attends the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California on January 3, 2019. The actor turns 74 on October 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Lexicographer Noah Webster in 1758

-- Irish author/dramatist Oscar Wilde in 1854

-- British statesman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Austen Chamberlain in 1863

-- David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, in 1886

-- Playwright Eugene O'Neill in 1888

-- Irish revolutionist Michael Collins in 1890

-- Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas in 1898

-- Actor Angela Lansbury in 1925 (age 95)

-- Actor Barry Corbin in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Suzanne Somers in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Weir in 1947 (age 73)

-- Film director David Zucker in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Tim Robbins in 1958 (age 62)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Flea, born Michael Balzary, in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Kellie Martin in 1975 (age 45)

-- Musician John Mayer in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Caterina Scorsone in 1981 (age 39)

-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in 1997 (age 23)