Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New mom Nicki Minaj says her baby is a boy.

The 37-year-old rapper shared the news Thursday on Instagram following the birth of her first child, a son, with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj posted photos of cards and well-wishes from celebrity pals Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, model Winnie Harlow and singer Karol G.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It mean the world to me," Minaj captioned the post.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she said. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Minaj gave birth to her son at the end of September. She announced on Instagram in July that she was expecting her first child.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you for all the well wishes," the star said at the time.

Minaj and Petty were first linked in November 2018 and married in October 2019. Minaj discussed her relationship with Petty on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, in June 2019.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," she said. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Minaj released her fourth studio album, Queen, in 2018. She last released the single "Trollz" with 6ix9ine in June.