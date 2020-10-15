Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain is feeling blissful in her new role as mom.

The 35-year-old television personality shared a first photo Wednesday with Liberty Sage, her newborn daughter with her husband, Ben Domenech.

The photo shows McCain smiling for the camera as she cradles baby Liberty to her chest.

"Bliss," she captioned the post alongside heart and Statue of Liberty emojis.

McCain previously shared a photo from what appears to be Liberty's nursery. The picture shows an armchair with a cactus-print blanket and a pillow embroidered with Liberty's name.

McCain gave birth to Liberty in September. She said on Instagram last week that motherhood has surpassed her expectations and is the "best thing" she's done in her life.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," McCain said.

McCain said on Instagram in May that she was making the "conscious decision" to keep her pregnancy and future child's life private for the sake of her family.

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she said.

McCain is the daughter of late senator John McCain and a co-host on The View. She confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in August that she will return to The View after her baby's birth.

McCain and her family are mourning the death of her grandmother, Roberta McCain, who died Monday at age 108.

"You're everything I ever aspired to be," McCain tweeted Monday. "Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love."

