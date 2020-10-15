Oct. 15 (UPI) -- John Cena has privately married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Fla., according to multiple reports.

People magazine confirmed the news by obtaining a marriage certificate. Cena and Shariatzadeh, who were first linked together in March 20119, wed at an attorney's office in Tampa.

E! News also confirmed the marriage, reporting that they exchanged vows on Monday.

TMZ reports that Cena and Shariatzadeh got secretly engaged and filed for marriage certificate in early October.

Cena, 43, and Shariatzadeh, 30, made their red carpet debut in October 2019 at the premiere of Playing with Fire. The couple also attended the premiere of Dolittle in January where they shared a public kiss.

Cena met Shariatzadeh, a project manager for tech company Avigilon, while on the set of Playing with Fire.

The actor and WWE star was formerly married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012 and had a high-profile engagement to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella before they called it quits in 2018.