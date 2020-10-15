Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jana Kramer says she sometimes regrets sharing her marriage struggles with her husband, Mike Caussin.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kramer, 36, discussed going public about Caussin's cheating scandal and their subsequent efforts to repair their marriage.

Kramer and Caussin have discussed their issues in interviews and on social media since Caussin apologized for cheating in October 2016. Caussin said in March 2019 that he was one year sober after struggling with a sex addiction.

In addition, Kramer and Caussin discuss their relationship in the new book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, released in September.

On WWHL, Kramer said their openness about their issues recently led to a person falsely claiming Caussin had cheated again.

"There are times when I definitely regret it, just because I recently got a DM in my Instagram saying my husband cheated on me again. Getting those things kind of freaks me out at first, but I think in the end I'm happy because I do know we have helped people see the silver lining."

"Marriages are work, and it takes two people, and it's really hard. But if you keep fighting, and if two people are willing to fight, you can get through it," she added.

Kramer said she initially didn't confront Caussin about the DM because she once received a message about him cheating that turned out to be true.

"I didn't confront him at first because I was scared," the actress said. "When I first got it, I was like, 'No ... This isn't happening. This isn't happening right now.' My heart just, like, sunk to the floor."

"I waited a few days because I was like, I need to talk to my therapist. I need to DM this woman back ... and get more information and see if it's actually true or if they're just trying to mess with me," she added. "As I got more information, I realized that it wasn't true. I eventually a few days later told my husband."

Kramer and Caussin said on Instagram in July that their relationship is stronger than ever, four years after Caussin's affairs.

Kramer is known for playing Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill. On WWHL, she said she doubts there will be a reboot of the WB/CW show.