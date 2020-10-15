Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has finalized his lengthy divorce.

People confirmed Thursday that Williams, 39, and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are officially single more than three years after their split.

A Los Angeles county judge signed off on the divorce Friday, according to Us Weekly. Williams and Drake-Lee initially reached a settlement agreement in September 2019.

TMZ said Williams and Drake-Lee will share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Sadie, 6, and son Maceo, 5. Williams was ordered to pay $40,000 a month in child support.

According to the agreement, Williams and Drake-Lee must meet and confer with each other before sharing photos of their kids on social media. Williams will no longer pay spousal support after settling two outstanding payments of $50,695.

In addition, Williams will keep the $936,810 he's earned from Grey's Anatomy since his split from Drake-Lee, while Drake-Lee was granted the family's Los Angeles home and residences in Brooklyn and Oakland.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017. He was linked to actress Minka Kelly following the split but slammed cheating rumors in Jay Z's short film Footnotes for 4:44.

Williams plays Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy, which will return for a 17th season Nov. 12.