Oct. 15 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced on Thursday a new line-wide event across its comic books, titled Future State, that will give a glimpse into what happens to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more characters in the future.

The two-month event will begin in January and will consist of multiple limited series' and one-shot specials that coves what happens in the DC Universe in the near and far future.

Advertisement

Future State happens in the wake of Dark Nights: Death Metal where the fabric of time and space has been shaken loose. DC's stable of heroes will be placed in new roles with new characters taking on iconic mantles.

Batman has been killed in the future as Gotham City is placed under control by the Magistrate, a villainous regime. An all-new Batman will rise along with a new group of Gotham heroes to fight back.

Superman, after being rejected by Earth following an international crisis, has headed off into space where he comes into contact with Warworld and Mongul. Jon, Clark Kent's son, becomes the new Superman of Earth.

Diana Prince's status is unclear, but inside the Amazon rainforest Yara Flor is chosen to be the next Wonder Woman and will eventually join forces with the new Superman.

Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, Mister Miracle, The Legion of Super-Heroes, Justice League Dark, Flash, Shazam, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Amanda Waller and the Suicide Squad, Black Adam and more will also be explored across multiple books by an all-star lineup of writers and artists.

"The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy," DC Executive Editor Marie Javins said in a statement.

"When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that they have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what's to come in 2021," she continued.