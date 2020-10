Usher arrives on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018, in New York City. The singer turns 42 on October 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ben Whishaw arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 40 on October 14. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- King James II of England in 1633

-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644

-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890

-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916

-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927

-- Watergate figure/author/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 82)

-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 81)

-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952

-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 67)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 64)

-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 62)

-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 50)

-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 46)

-- Singer/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 42)

-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 19)