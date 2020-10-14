Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and opened the show with a cover of "Higher Love." Photo courtesy of NBC

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Killer Mike was honored with the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

He received the award for being a leading champion of community activism, social justice and civil rights.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced Killer Mike and a video highlighting the rapper's activism, which has included voter registration projects and speaking out against police brutality.

Killer Mike dedicated the win to his wife, Shana Render, who joined him from their home for his speech where he paid homage to young artists, his ancestors and everyone who has helped him along the way.

Throughout his 20-year music career, @KillerMike has been instrumental in social justice and civil rights movements and that is why he is our Billboard Change Maker! Congrats! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/GIwiSUmdJM— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

Earlier, John Legend gave an emotional performance of "Never Break."

Legend, who was wearing a white suit, dedicated the performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen. This was Legend's first performance since Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss.

Post Malone, who leads all artists with 16 nominations, delivered a cinematic performance of his song "Circles." Malone came to viewers from an abandoned constriction site and was rocking a shaved head. He then joined Tyla Yaweh for his track "Tommy Lee." The duo walked down to the ground level of the construction site and fireworks were launched into the sky.

Earlier in the show, Luke Combs won Top Country Artist and performed "Better Together" onstage. Billie Eillish won two awards, first Top 200 Billboard Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and then Top Female Artist. She told fans to please vote and wear a mask.

Alicia Keys took the stage for a performance of "Love Looks Better." Keys was sporting bangs and a sparkling outfit as she sang in front of a red background.

Lil Nas X won Top 100 Hot Song for "Old Town Road Remix," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. He teased a new album coming in 2021.

Kelly Clarkson, who is hosting the event for the third year in a row, kicked off the ceremony with a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

Clarkson was joined onstage by Pentatonix, Shelia E. and video screens of fans watching virtually.

"We are celebrating the power of music, all music," the singer said.

En Vogue, Demi Lovato, BTS, Bad Bunny and Garth Brooks and will also be performing. Garth Brooks will also be receiving the Icon Award.