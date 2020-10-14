Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and opened the show with a cover of "Higher Love." Photo courtesy of NBC

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The 2020 Billboard Music Awards kicked off Wednesday on NBC with host Kelly Clarkson performing a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

Clarkson was joined onstage by Pentatonix, Shelia E. and video screens of fans watching virtually.

Clarkson is hosting the event for the third year in a row.

"We are celebrating the power of music, all music," the singer said.

Billie Eilish won Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Nicole Richie presented the award and then introduced Sia who performed "Courage to Change" from her movie Music.

Post Malone leads all artists with 16 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.

John Legend, Sia, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks and Luke Combs will also be performing.

Killer Mike will be honored with the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award, while Garth Brooks will be receiving the Icon Award.