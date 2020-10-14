Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

The ceremony was originally set to take place in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Malone leads all artists with 16 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the event for the third year in a row and will also be performing.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: NBC

Musical performances: John Legend will perform his song "Never Break," Sia will sing new single "Courage to Change," En Vogue will celebrate its 30th anniversary with "Free Your Mind." Demi Lovato, Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and Clarkson will also perform.

Nominees: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Malone are competing for Top Artist. BTS, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! at the Disco are nominated for Top Duo/Group. The Top Billboard 200 album award will be decided between Swift's Lover, Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, Khalid's Free Spirit, Grande's Thank U, Next and Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Presenters: Addison Rae, Garcelle Beauvais, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Michaels, Lilly Singh, Nicole Richie, Spencer X, Taraji P. Henson and tWitch will present awards.