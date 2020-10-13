Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Matt Altman is a dad of three.

The television personality and his wife, Johanna Altman, recently welcomed their third child, son Hudson.

Altman shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby boy.

"Please welcome the newest addition to the Altman Team. Baby Hudson Altman. Baby and incredible mommy Johanna are safe, healthy and home. So excited for this little miracle baby to complete our family. #love #baby #family."

Fellow Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Fredrik Eklund and Shahs of Sunset stars Mike Shouhed and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi were among those to congratulate Altman in the comments.

"Amazing congrats," Eklund wrote.

"Mazal Tov! G-d bless him with health and happiness," Shouhed added.

"Yay!!!!! Congratulations babe!!!!" Gharachedaghi said.

Altman and his wife married in August 2017 and also have 2-year-old twins, daughter London and son Ashton. The couple announced in May that they were expecting their third child.

"We're so happy to announce the addition of another angel to our family... baby boy!!! Coming this October we're finally outnumbered 3-2," Altman wrote on Instagram.

Altman stars on the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles with his brother, Josh Altman, Eklund, Josh Flagg, James Harris, David Parnes and Tracy Tutor. The series follows the cast as they sell high-end properties in the Los Angeles area.

