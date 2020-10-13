Oct. 13 (UPI) -- John Travolta posted on Instagram Tuesday a wedding photo of himself and late wife Kelly Preston in honor of her 58th birthday.

Travolta, 66, uploaded the image and put it next to his parents' black and white wedding photo.

Advertisement

"Happy birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John," the actor wrote.

Preston died in July following a battle with cancer. The couple had three children together including Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. Their first child, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

Travolta, in August, posted a video of himself dancing to piano music with Ella.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me," Travolta said.