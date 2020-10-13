Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The original cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton will reunite this week for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The campaign announced Monday that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Okieriete Onaodowa and Javier Muñoz will take part in the online event Friday at 9 p.m. EDT.

The fundraiser will feature a Q&A moderated by Hamilton director Thomas Kail and a special performance by the cast. Viewers can gain access to the live stream by donating any amount. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund.

In September, cast members from various stage productions of Hamilton came together to rework lyrics from the musical for a medley of songs encouraging voter registration and early voting.

The Hamilton cast previously performed in 2016 for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

On Monday, Biden's wife, Jill Biden, joined the Will & Grace cast for another fundraiser. On Tuesday, Biden's campaign will hold a fundraiser featuring George Takei, Patrick Stewart, Kate Mulgrew and other cast members from Star Trek series.

Biden is running against GOP President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.