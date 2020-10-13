Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hollywood stars have become involved in get-out-the-vote efforts, encouraging registration and participation with various stunts including movie reenactments, parody videos and unusual educational offers.

Here are seven ways celebrities are encouraging voter participation in November's election.

'Exercise That Vote' with Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda, who reigned as the queen of home workout videos in the 1980s and 1990s, donned her exercise leotard one more time for "Exercise That Vote," a parody of her classic videos that features the Grace and Frankie star encouraging voter participation alongside famous friends Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong, Shaq, Kerry Washington, Ashley Benson, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Orlando Bloom.

Jeff Goldblum reenacts 'Jurassic Park'

Actor Jeff Goldblum vowed on Instagram that he would re-enact favorite moments from one of his most iconic characters, Jurassic Park's Dr. Ian Malcolm, if 1,000 people used headcount.org/jeffgoldblum to check their voter registrations. He celebrated his first 1,000 by enlisting the help of co-star Sam Neill to re-enact the "chaos theory" scene from the 1993 film. Laura Dern, whose role Neill took on for the video, cameos at the end.

Samuel L. Jackson will teach you to swear in 15 languages

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, whose characters are known for their prolific and often-creative uses of profanity, said in an Instagram post that he will "teach you to swear in 15 different languages" if 2,500 people use his Head Count link, http://headcount.org/samjackson, to check their registrations.

'Mean Girls' reunion

The stars of 2004 film Mean Girls celebrated Oct. 3's Mean Girls Day -- and 5,000 people using http://headcount.org/meangirls to check their registration status -- by re-enacting a scene from the movie that deals with a lower-stakes type of voting. The video, organized by Mean Girls writer Tina Fey, features stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried re-enacting the scene over video chat.

An 'important message for voters' from naked celebs

Voting rights nonprofit RepresentUs gathered disrobed celebrities including Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Gad, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Borat to encourage voters to make sure they follow all required procedures when voting and ensure that any mail-in ballots are returned in a timely fashion.

The cast of 'Hamilton' reworks lyrics

Cast members from various stage productions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton came together online to rework the lyrics for a medley of songs encouraging registration and early voting. The video, created in partnership with voting rights organization When We All Vote, features Miranda, Deon'te Goodman, Daniel Yearwood, Mandy Gonzalez, Justice Moore, Fergie L. Phillipe, Miguel Cervantes, Tamar Greene, David Guzman, Karla Garcia and more, along with a special appearance by Michelle Obama.

Andrew McCutchen explains voting by mail

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder tweeted a video showing him explaining the steps involved in Pennsylvania's vote-by-mail process to a group of his "fans" -- the cardboard cutouts that populated the stands during the recent baseball season. The video includes cameos from Rob McElhenney, Abbi Jacobson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Michael Keaton, Adam Rippon and the Phillie Phanatic.