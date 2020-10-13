Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Digital book platform Serial Box announced on Tuesday new original audiobooks and e-books centered around DC Comics characters Batman and Wonder Woman.

Batman: The Blind Cut will follow the Dark Knight and the magically gifted Zatanna as they team up against a terrifying adversary who wants to bring Gotham City to its knees.

Catherynne Valente, K Arsenault Rivera and Martin Cahill are serving as writers for The Blind Cut.

Wonder Woman: Heartless will see Princess Diana of Themyscira, Jill Carlyle who is also known as the Crimson Avenger and archeologist Dr. Barbara Minerva pitted against two sisters.

The two sister include a serial killer on the loose in Washington, D.C., who can magically seize the hearts of her victims, while the other sister has powers that can stop the killing spree.

Natalie C. Parker, Tessa Gratton, Alaya Dawn Johnson and Heidi Heilig are serving as writers on Heartless.

Serial Box previously teamed up with Marvel for a series of audiobook and e-books featuring Black Panther, Jessica Jones, Thor and Black Widow.

DC Comics also has a multi-year deal with Spotify to produce a slate of narrative and scripted podcasts.

Robert Pattinson will star as Batman for the first time in upcoming film The Batman, which hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 which hits theaters on Dec. 25.