Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Tom Parker, a former member of boy band The Wanted, has announced on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

"There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment," Parker said on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of himself with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia.

Parker said that he is only doing one interview with OK! Magazine to explain everything.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," he said.

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this," he continued.

Parker, while speaking with OK! Magazine, said that he has a grade four glioblastoma tumor that is terminal and that his doctors said it was a worst-case scenario.

Parker and Hardwick are currently expecting their second child together.

The Wanted, who went their separate ways in 2014, are known for the songs "All Time Low," "Heart Vacancy" and "Glad You Came."