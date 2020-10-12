Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Princess Eugenie is looking back on "happy memories" with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on their second wedding anniversary.

The 30-year-old British royal marked the occasion Monday by sharing a video featuring photos from throughout her relationship with Brooksbank, 34.

The reel, set to the London Grammar song "Baby It's You," includes unseen photos from Eugenie and Brooksbank's wedding.

"Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack," Eugenie captioned the post.

Eugenie and Brooksbank married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018. The couple released photos from their wedding days after the ceremony.

Eugenie and Brooksbank announced in September that they are expecting their first child.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," Buckingham Palace tweeted.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the duke and duchess of York. She is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, discussed special moments with their 17-month-old son, Archie, in a video Sunday.

Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at an intimate wedding in July.