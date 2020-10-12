Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Offset had nothing but praise for his estranged wife, Cardi B, on her birthday.

The Migos rapper, 28, marked the occasion Sunday by dedicating a post to Cardi B on Instagam.

Offset shared an intimate photo of himself and Cardi B at home. The picture shows the pair cuddled up and looking at Cardi B's phone.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!" Offset wrote, referencing Kulture Kiari, his 2-year-old daughter with Cardi B.

"over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!" he added. "Thank you for being 1000% every in I known you live it up enjoy keep [expletive] balling I'm lucky."

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September, just days before their third wedding anniversary. Fellow rapper 21 Savage urged the pair to stay together in the comments of Offset's post.

"Let's stay together!!!!!!!!!" 21 Savage wrote.

Cardi B and Offset fueled reconciliation rumors during Cardi B's birthday celebration in Las Vegas over the weekend. The pair were spotted kissing and getting close, according to E! News.

In addition, TMZ said Offset bought Cardi B a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday. Cardi B previously shared a video of a billboard featuring a photo of her and Kulture with the message "Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture." The billboard appeared to be from Offset.

"Thank you sir I love it," Cardi B captioned the post.

Cardi B and Offset previously split in 2018 after Offset was unfaithful. In the September issue of Elle, Cardi B acknowledged the "drama" in her marriage but said the relationship has "a lot of love."