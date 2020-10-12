Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say they've shared some "special moments" with their son, Archie, at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duke and duchess of Sussex discussed some of their son's recent milestones during a conversation with activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Markle and Harry spoke to Yousafzai via Zoom Sunday on International Day of the Girl. The trio discussed the importance of education for girls, with Markle saying she also prioritizes education for Archie, 17 months.

"To be able to raise our son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance, and how you can learn and how you can grow," she said. "You know, having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that, I think, oftentimes is taken for granted."

Markle and Harry said they've stayed busy during the COVID-19 lockdown but have also spent a lot of quality time as a family.

"We were both there for his first steps," Harry shared. "His first run, his first fall, his first everything," Harry said.

"And it's just fantastic, because I think in so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow," Markle added. "So it's been a lot of good family time."

"Those are really special moments but at the same time, as Meghan says we've been working really, really hard and completely understand and get how challenging this is for absolutely everyone," Harry said.

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and welcomed Archie in May 2019. The couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September and will develop new projects for the streaming service.