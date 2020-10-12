Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Margaret Nolan, an actress best known for starring in 1964 James Bond entry Goldfinger and who was painted gold for the film's title sequence, has died at the age of 76.

Nolan's son Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, confirmed his mother's death to Variety.

The official Twitter account for James Bond also announced Nolan's death and paid tribute to the actress.

"We are very sad to learn that Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76. Margaret played Dink in Goldfinger (1964) and also appeared painted gold in the iconic opening credit sequence and on the Goldfinger poster. Our thoughts are with her family and friends," the James Bond Twitter account said.

Nolan also starred in 1964 Beatles film A Hard Day's Night and a number of movies in the Carry On series including Carry On Matron, Carry on Henry VIII, Carry On At Your Convenience, Carry On Girls and Carry On Dick.

She additionally appeared in No Sex Please, We're British, Toomorrow and television shows Steptoe and Son, The Sweeney, Last of the Summer Wine and Spike Milligan's Q series. Nolan took a break from acting in the 80s and starred in 2011 film The Power of Three.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright, who worked with the actress in his upcoming film Last Night in Soho, paid tribute to Nolan on Twitter.

"She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too," Wright said.

"I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night in Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I'm so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed," Wright continued.