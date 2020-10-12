Monáe arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Janelle Monáe will celebrate the Lovecraft Country Season 1 finale with a virtual reality concert inspired by the world of the show.

HBO said in a press release Monday that Monáe will perform during Music of the Cosmos, a special Lovecraft Country: Sanctum social VR experience event.

The VR concert is inspired by the 1950s Chicago block party featured in the Lovecraft Country series premiere. The virtual environment is interactive and directly impacted by Monáe's physical performance.

"As long-standing fans we couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with Janelle Monáe on this uniquely immersive virtual reality concert experience," HBO VP of program marketing Dana Flax said. "Through her art and her activism, Janelle embodies the spirit of innovation, justice and Black joy that makes her the perfect artist to help send off Lovecraft Country's first season."

Janelle Monáe closes the first season of @HBO's @LovecraftHBO with a virtual reality concert experience. The musical performance is the first of HBO's groundbreaking social VR event series #LovecraftCountry: Sanctum: https://t.co/rm5PvliJb8 pic.twitter.com/37grhML1Tp— HBO PR (@HBOPR) October 12, 2020

Monáe said she is "so excited" to partner with HBO and its creative production partner and experience studio The Mill.

"I always strive for innovation, and this project gives me the special opportunity to celebrate Lovecraft Country, a show I'm a huge fan of, and connect with fans in a completely new way using virtual reality," the singer said.

Ahead of Monáe's set, fans will be invited to The Reliquary, a mystery room hosted by Lovecraft Country's Michael Kenneth Williams featuring artifacts from throughout the show.

HBO and The Mill previously produced two other Lovecraft Country: Sanctum events.

Lovecraft Country is based on the Matt Ruff novel of the same name. The TV series is created by Misha Green and stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis.

The Season 1 finale airs Sunday on HBO. Monáe's concert will stream Monday at 10 p.m. EDT on YouTube Live.