Josh Hutcherson attends the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 16, 2015. The actor turns 27 on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Jackman attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Front Runner" at The Gallery of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 52 on October 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 85)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 73)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 70)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 52)

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 50)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 45)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 21)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 17)