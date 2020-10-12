Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Fabolous and his longtime girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, have welcomed their third child.

Bustamante, aka Emily B, confirmed Sunday that she gave birth to a daughter with Fabolous.

Advertisement

Emily B, 39, showed her pink hospital bracelet in a Boomerang video on Instagram Stories. She captioned the post with "10/10," hinting she gave birth Saturday.

Emily B also posted a video of Taina Williams, her daughter from a previous relationship, checking on the new baby's diaper.

"She nice and warm in here, too. She about to be so mad," Williams says in the clip.

Fabolous and Emily B have two sons, Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5. The couple announced on Father's Day in June that they were expecting a daughter together.

"Got the best gift ever for Father's Day! #GirlDad," Fabolous captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram.

Emily B shared a photo of Fabolous with their sons and praised the rapper in a Father's Day tribute.

"One day isnt enough to honor how phenomenal of a father you truly are because you are special every day. Thank you for all that you do for our family! I love you! Happy Father's Day @myfabolouslife," she wrote.

Emily B previously starred on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. Fabolous released his seventh studio album, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, in November.

Advertisement