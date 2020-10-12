Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Drake celebrated on Instagram his son Adonis' third birthday, along with Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux.

"Young Stunna," Drake said on Sunday alongside a photo of himself smiling at Adonis who is sitting on the floor.

The rapper set up multiple black, white and silver balloons for Adonis who is sporting a full head of curly blonde hair in the photo.

Brussaux, on Sunday, uploaded multiple photos of herself with Adonis including images of herself at the hospital after giving birth to him.

"Three years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I'm so proud of the little man you're becoming, I love you more than life. The is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi," Brussaux said as she tagged Drake.

Drake, in September, posted a photo of Adonis heading off to his first day of school. He released the first images of Adonis in March after confirming that he is a father on 2018 song "Emotionless."

Drake released in August his latest music video for single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk. The track is set to appear on his next studio album titled Certified Lover Boy.