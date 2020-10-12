Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Radio host and former Dancing with the Stars champion Bobby Bones announced on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Caitlin Parker.

Bones made the announcement on Sunday alongside photos of himself getting down on one knee as he proposed to Parker.

"I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard," Bones said.

The television personality also had Mat Kearney on hand for a private performance of his song "Nothing Left to Lose."

"And it was @matkearney playing it. She said it was at Mat's concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for us tonight. I'm so happy I get marry to love of my life," Bones continued.

Parker also posted about the engagement on Instagram.

"I get to marry the best man I've ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song. I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I'm so in love & so happy," she said.

Bones, 40, and Parker, 28, were first linked together in 2019. Bones won Dancing with the Stars Season 27 in 2018.