Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The former stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 honored their "brother" Luke Perry on his birthday.

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green dedicated posts to the late actor Sunday on Instagram on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Green, 47, shared a throwback photo of himself and Perry on a beach. Green and Perry played David Silver and Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, respectively.

"Happy Birthday brother!! Love You," Green captioned the post.

Green also posted a photo of Perry with his dog on a beach.

"This was the last picture you text me. It's the Lock Screen on my phone. This has been a really hard day but you positively touched everyone you ever met. I love and miss you brother," he wrote.

Garth, 48, posted a selfie with Perry, writing, "forever in my heart." Garth portrayed Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Spelling, 47, shared a photo with her 3-year-old son, Beau, and said she spent Sunday with family. Spelling played Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210.

"Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now," Spelling captioned the post.

"And, doesn't feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke's bday," she said. "Thinking about him and missing him. But, that's everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."

Ziering, 56, posted a photo of the Beverly Hills, 90210 actors on set. Ziering portrayed Steve Sanders on the show.

"All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP," Ziering wrote.

Perry died at age 52 in March 2019 following a stroke. Ziering was among those to pay tribute to the actor on social media after his death.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," Ziering tweeted at the time. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, said in May 2019 that her father was interred in an eco-friendly, mushroom burial suit, rather than a traditional casket.

Perry was also known for playing Fred Andrews on The CW series Riverdale.