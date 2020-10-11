Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Zak Williams, the son of the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, announced on social media that he married his fellow mental health advocate Olivia June this weekend.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay," Williams, 37, tweeted Saturday.

He also shared a photo of him in a traditional black tuxedo and his bride in a white lace frock.

The couple exchanged marriage vows Saturday at an intimate, outdoor ceremony at The Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

They welcomed their first child, son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams in May 2019.

Robin Williams, an Oscar-winning actor and beloved comedian, hanged himself in his California home in 2014 after he was diagnosed with diffuse Lewy body dementia. He was 63.

