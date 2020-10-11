Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Morning Show star and Friends icon Jennifer Aniston announced on Instagram Sunday that she has adopted a new puppy.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family....this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," the 51-year-old actress captioned a video of her pet who is snoozing on a doggie bed with a chew toy in his mouth.

"He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

The clip has gotten more than 1.3 million likes.

Aniston also owns Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pitbull.