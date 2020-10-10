Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English chemist/physicist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731

-- Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1813

-- Sculptor Alberto Giacometti in 1901

-- Jazz musician Thelonious Monk in 1917

-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924

-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 79)

-- Singer John Prine in 1946

-- Entertainer Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 71)

-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950

-- Rocker David Lee Roth in 1954 (age 66)

-- Country singer Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 61)

-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963

-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 51)

-- Football star Brett Favre in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 47)

-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1977 (age 43)

-- Singer Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 32)