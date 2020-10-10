Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- English chemist/physicist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731
-- Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1813
-- Sculptor Alberto Giacometti in 1901
-- Jazz musician Thelonious Monk in 1917
-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924
-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 79)
-- Singer John Prine in 1946
-- Entertainer Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 74)
-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 71)
-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950
-- Rocker David Lee Roth in 1954 (age 66)
-- Country singer Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 62)
-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 61)
-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963
-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 51)
-- Football star Brett Favre in 1969 (age 51)
-- Actor Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 47)
-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 46)
-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1977 (age 43)
-- Singer Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 38)
-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 32)