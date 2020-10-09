Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony will feature appearances by Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine.

HBO announced Thursday that the singers will take part in the TV special in November.

Luke Bryan, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keyes, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and other stars will also make appearances.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex are the 2020 inductees. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Grohl will kick off the show with "a heartfelt introduction" to this year's inductees, while the other special guests will speak further on how the artists impacted their personal and professional careers.

"We're honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of inductees," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation president Joel Peresman said in a press release. "While this year's program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists."

The 2020 induction ceremony was originally to take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will now be virtual and air Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. EDT on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Cyrus, Grohl's band Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, The Roots and other acts will perform during #SOSFEST this month to bring awareness to the Save Our Stages Act, which is currently before Congress. The virtual event will raise funds for independent venues affected by the health crisis.