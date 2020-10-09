Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Broadway productions will remain closed through May 2021.

The Broadway League said in a press release Friday that it is extending the performance shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders for shows through May 30 should contact their point of purchase for exchanges and refunds.

"With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said.

Broadway performances were initially suspended in March and later canceled for the remainder of 2020. The theater community had hoped to return to the stage in January.

Several shows, including Disney's musical Frozen, and Edward Albee's revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, have said they won't return when Broadway reopens. A Music Man revival starring Hugh Jackman will now open in 2022, according to Deadline.

The Tony Awards, which recognize excellence in Broadway theater, will take place during a virtual event in the fall. Aladdin and Hamilton actor James Monroe Iglehart will announce the nominations Oct. 15.