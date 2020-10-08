Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart will announce the 2020 Tony Awards nominations.

Organizers said Thursday that Iglehart, 46, will host a virtual event Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. EDT on the Tony Awards YouTube channel to announce the new nominees.

Iglehart is known for playing Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton.

Past #TonyAwards-winner @jamesmiglehart will reveal the 2020 Tony nominations on Thursday, 10/15 at 12 Noon ET on our YouTube Channel. Can't wait: https://t.co/iP6SyyctBm pic.twitter.com/JlEiMts3oe— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) October 8, 2020

The Tony Awards nominating committee will meet to vote on this year's nominations Oct. 13. The annual awards show is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway's magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season," American Theatre Wing president Heather Hitchens and Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

"Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists," the pair added.

The Tony Awards recognize excellence in Broadway theater. The 2020 ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Tony Awards will now take place during a virtual event in the fall.

Broadway productions have been suspended since March due to the health crisis and will remain closed through the remainder of 2020.