Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's action movie hero Rambo is joining Mortal Kombat 11, along with other new characters.

Rambo, who is voiced by Stallone, was announced on Thursday as part of a new cinematic trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a version of the game which will include all of the extra characters already available.

In the trailer, Rambo interrupts a fight between Mortal Kombat's Mileena and Rain who will also be joining the fighting game as new characters.

"I'm your worst nightmare," Rambo says before he starts shooting a gun into the air. Rambo looks the same as he does in 1982 film First Blood.

Players will be able to purchase Rambo, Mileena and Rain separately for Mortal Kombat 11 as part of a second Kombat Pack without purchasing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which arrives on Nov. 17.

The Terminator, Robocop, The Joker, Spawn, Shao Kahan, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Fujin and Sheeva have also been added to the game since it was released in March 2019.

Developer NetherRealm Studios has also announced that players who own any version of Mortal Kombat 11 will get a free upgrade to the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions of the game.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions will have 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals and improved loading times.