Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Suzanne Somers is recovering from a fall at home and subsequent surgery.

The 73-year-old actress and singer said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had neck surgery after injuring herself in a fall on her stairs at home.

Somers was already struggling with a fractured hip when she and her husband, Alan Hamel, fell down the steps of their home. Somers thanked fans for their support and concern as she recovers.

"Hi Friends! Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule. As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home," the star wrote.

"I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving -- even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain," she said.

Somers said she underwent neck surgery and is now recovering.

"The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties," she said. "As always, I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon!"

Somers said on her podcast, The Suzanne Somers Podcast, in December, that she was recovering at home after learning she had a stress fracture in her hip.

The Three's Company alum sported a crutch while promoting her book A New Way to Age in New York City in January. She joked about her injury in an interview with the New York Post.

"I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex," Somers said. "But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex."

Somers is known for playing Chrissy Snow on Three's Company and Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step. She competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 20 in 2015.