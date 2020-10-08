Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Katharine McPhee is pregnant with her first child.

People confirmed Thursday that the 36-year-old actress is expecting a baby with her husband, musician and music producer David Foster, 70.

McPhee and Foster were spotted shopping at baby stores Tuesday in Montecito, Calif., according to TMZ. McPhee showed her baby bump in a formfitting grey shirt and leggings.

Entertainment Tonight said McPhee and Foster are "very excited" to be expecting.

"Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page," a source said.

E! News said McPhee has "always wanted" to be a mom.

"Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen," a source said. "They told their immediate family members about a month ago and everyone was very shocked and excited."

McPhee and Foster married in London in June 2019. Foster already has five daughters, Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, from previous relationships.

McPhee came to fame in American Idol Season 5. As an actress, she played Karen Cartwright on the TV series Smash and Paige Dineen on Scorpion.

News broke in May that Smash: A New Musical, a new musical based on Smash, is being developed for Broadway.