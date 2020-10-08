Oct. 8 (UPI) -- HBO Max released a trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, a reunion special of Aaron Sorkin's White House-based drama featuring most of the original cast in a staged reading of a classic episode.

The trailer for the special, which streams Oct. 15 on HBO Max, features The West Wing stars Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe and Dule Hill performing a staged reading of Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing" at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

This is Us star Sterling K. Brown joins the cast as Leo McGarry, the role plated by late actor John Spencer.

The special is a benefit for When We All Vote, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter registration and participation. The act breaks will feature special appearances by guests including When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Musicians W.G. Snuffy Walden and the Avett Brothers are scheduled to perform during the special.