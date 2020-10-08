Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson celebrated on Thursday reaching 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed man in America.

Johnson, in a video directed at fans, shared a toast, discussed the milestone and noted that he has learned to always speak his truth.

Advertisement

"And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy," the actor wrote alongside the clip.

"Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress," he continued.

Soccer star Ronaldo has the most followers worldwide on Instagram with 238 million, while Ariana Grande is the most followed woman in the world with 203 million.

Johnson, in August, was named the world's highest paid actor for a second, consecutive year.

The 48-year-old announced in September that himself and his family, including wife Lauren Hashian, 36, and two daughters, 4-year-old Jasmine and 2-year-old Tiana Gia, have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.