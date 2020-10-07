Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Stassi Schroeder is a married woman.

The 32-year-old television personality married her fiancé, Beau Clark, at an intimate wedding.

Schroeder and Clark, who are expecting their first child, originally planned to marry in Italy but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schroeder said Wednesday on Instagram that they married at a small ceremony and will celebrate with family and friends in 2021.

"Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," Schroeder wrote alongside a video from her nuptials. "-Married sept 2020 -Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021."

"I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie," she added.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Ashlee Malleo and Bachelor alum Jade Roper were among those to congratulate Schroeder in the comments.

"Aw. I love this! Congratulations," Malleo wrote.

"Congrats!!" Roper said.

Schroeder announced in June that she is expecting a daughter with Clark.

"I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I'll FW to my daughter and then some!" Clark said at the time. "She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha..."

Earlier in June, Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules due to their past racist actions. Schroeder and Doute apologized on Instagram after their former co-star Faith Stowers said the pair once called the police on her after seeing an article about a Black woman wanted for theft.