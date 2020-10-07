Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Musicians have taken to social media to mourn the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65 on Tuesday following a battle with cancer, his son Wolf Van Halen confirmed on Twitter.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off the stage was a gift," Wolf Van Halen said.

Valerie Bertinelli, who shares Wolf Van Halen with Eddie Van Halen and was married to the rocker from 1981 to 2007, commented with 20 broken heart emojis under her son's post.

"Forty years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love," Bertinelli said on Twitter alongside a family photo.

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth posted a black and white image of himself backstage with Eddie Van Halen on Instagram.

"What a Long Great Trip It's Been," Roth captioned the image.

"@EddieVanHalen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and we shared so many laughs together. His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable. He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I'll see you on the other side, my friend, Love, Ozzy," Ozzy Osbourne said on Twitter.

"He wasn't just a guitar god to millions of people, but Eddie was a gentle soul," Gene Simmons, of KISS, said in a video message posted to Twitter.

"He changed the course of guitar whammy bar rock & rhyme...A game changer...And his melodic crazy was over the top...We'll miss you Eddie...Love from above," Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith, said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with Eddie Van Halen.

"RIP to my friend and man who changed guitar playing forever. [Expletive] no words," Tommy Lee, of Mitley Crue, said on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Eddie Van Halen.

"This goes beyond the passing of a great guitarist, but rather is a tremendous loss of a great man who truly helped to change my life and path with his guitar and sound. He helped forge the way for myself and many and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Eddie," Bret Michaels, of Poison, said on Twitter alongside a photo of Eddie Van Halen.

"An amazing talent and a gentle, lovely man," Elton John said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Eddie Van Halen.