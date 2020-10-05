Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk says she is expecting a baby girl.

The 31-year-old model announced Sunday that she is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend, Tom Daly.

Hosk shared photos from a maternity photo shoot and wrote "Babygirl" alongside pink heart emojis in the caption.

Socialite Paris Hilton and models Gigi Hadid and Shanina Shaik celebrated in the comments.

"yay," Hadid wrote.

"Omg yayyyyyyy!!!!" Shaik said.

Hosk announced her pregnancy on Instagram last week.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while... Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly," she wrote.

Hosk and Daly have been dating since 2015, according to People. Daly praised Hosk's beauty and "caring spirit" while celebrating her birthday in November 2019.

"Happy birthday week to my love!! Your infectious beauty & caring spirit make everyday full of [love]," he wrote on Instagram.

Hosk was named a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015 and appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show from 2011 to 2018. She has also modeled for such designers as Versace, Dior and Balmain.