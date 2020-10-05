Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn got married during the weekend in Germany.

Garrn, 28, shared an outdoor photo on Instagram Sunday.

The newlyweds can be seen kissing and showing off their wedding rings.

"Now you really get to call me wifey," Garrn captioned the image.

Her new husband posted the same portrait on his account with the title, "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer."

The bride is wearing a cream gown and had a straw hat tied to her neck with a black ribbon, while Pettyfer, 30, is decked out in a dark gray suit for the occasion.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2019, announced their wedding plans in January and tied the knot on Friday.