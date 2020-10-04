Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed over the weekend, Atlanta police and filmmaker Spike Lee said. He was 70.

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said Byrd, 70, died of "multiple gunshot wounds to the back." He was found unresponsive at an Atlanta home by officers responding to a call about an injured person early Saturday, he said.

TMZ reported homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of his death.

According to IMDb, the Georgia native has appeared in more than 30 television shows and films, including several directed by Spike Lee, who mourned Byrd's death online.

"I'm so sad to announce the tragic murder our of beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd last night in Atlanta, Georgia," Lee wrote on Instagram. "May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace, brother Byrd."

Byrd also performed on the stage, receiving a Tony Award nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2003. A movie adaption of the play starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, who died in August from colon cancer, is set to be released later this year.

"Loved working with you, Byrd. What a fine actor you were," Davis tweeted. "So sorry your life ended this way. Praying for your family. So very sorry."