Oct. 3 (UPI) -- CBBC announced that Archie Lyndhurst, star of its comedy So Awkward, has died at age 19.

"We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness. Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show," the British broadcaster tweeted Thursday.

No cause of death has been specified.

Archie's father Nicholas, who is also an actor, and mother Lucy Smith said in a statement to the BBC they are "utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy."

Archie's other credits include the TV series Bad Education and video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward.

